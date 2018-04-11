TransDigm Group (TDG) Receives $330.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $356.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $306.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded TransDigm Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $306.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.38. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $229.59 and a 1 year high of $321.38. The firm has a market cap of $15,825.92, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.21). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $847.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $3,520,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,177,904.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,894 shares of company stock worth $23,413,109. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,994,000. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 773,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 349,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,886,000 after purchasing an additional 126,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,156,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,978 shares during the last quarter.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

