TransUnion (TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $506.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on TransUnion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransUnion to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $2,921,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,638.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 85,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $4,995,654.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,051 shares of company stock worth $10,139,336. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 48.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 242,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 79,329 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 96.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 312,816 shares during the last quarter.

TRU stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 858,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,467.04, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

