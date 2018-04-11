Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Has $133.31 Million Position in The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,044 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies comprises about 1.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of The Travelers Companies worth $133,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,710,000 after buying an additional 46,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,953,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,656,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,566 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,491,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,322,000 after acquiring an additional 542,744 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $625,750.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,655,609.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $283,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,244 shares in the company, valued at $34,003,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,475 shares of company stock valued at $29,286,574. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.88.

Shares of TRV traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.59. The company had a trading volume of 919,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,049. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $37,248.07, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

