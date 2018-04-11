Travelflex Market Capitalization Achieves $5.73 Million (CRYPTO:TRF)

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Travelflex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Travelflex has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Travelflex has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $29,602.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00786822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015004 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014406 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00172742 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Travelflex’s total supply is 105,503,851 coins and its circulating supply is 77,083,907 coins. The official website for Travelflex is travelflex.org. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin.

Travelflex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is not possible to purchase Travelflex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

