Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) PT Set at $19.00 by Cowen

Cowen set a $19.00 target price on Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TVPT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $14.50 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelport Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE TVPT opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Travelport Worldwide has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2,024.18, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $573.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 128,000 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $2,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,135.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 64,000 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $1,029,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,000 shares of company stock worth $5,201,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 128.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

