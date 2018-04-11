Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Travelzoo earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 46.2032525224626 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TZOO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.49, a P/E ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 0.83. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Travelzoo’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Travelzoo declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $298,325.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, formerly Travelzoo Inc, is a media commerce company. The Company informs over 28 million members in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, as well as various Website users, about the travel and entertainment deals available from a range of companies. The Company operates through three segments: Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

