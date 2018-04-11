Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Raises Dividend to GBX 30.50 Per Share

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.50 ($0.43) per share on Friday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,228.50 ($17.36) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($17.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,709 ($24.16).

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,462 ($20.66) per share, for a total transaction of £877.20 ($1,239.86). Also, insider Tony Buffin sold 10,956 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($18.52), for a total value of £143,523.60 ($202,860.21). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 204 shares of company stock worth $266,390.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,720 ($24.31) to GBX 1,525 ($21.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, UBS reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,715 ($24.24) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,570.91 ($22.20).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

