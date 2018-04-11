Trez Capital Limited Partnership (TZZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Trez Capital Limited Partnership (TSE:TZZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE TZZ opened at C$3.91 on Wednesday. Trez Capital Limited Partnership has a 52 week low of C$3.78 and a 52 week high of C$7.89.

About Trez Capital Limited Partnership

Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation is a Canada-based non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction and mezzanine mortgages. The investment objectives of the Company are to acquire and maintain a diversified portfolio of mortgages that preserves capital and generates returns in order to permit the Company to pay monthly distributions to its Class A Shareholders.

