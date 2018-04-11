Triangles (CRYPTO:TRI) Market Capitalization Reaches $479,082.00

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Triangles coin can now be purchased for $4.41 or 0.00063750 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Triangles has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Triangles has a total market cap of $479,082.00 and $433.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00057063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036669 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013342 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00110917 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022422 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00450706 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Triangles is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 108,744 coins. Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri. Triangles’ official website is www.triangles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Triangle is a PoW/PoS hybrid with a 33% annualised rate. The coin fell into bad repute at the end of 2014 but was ultimately picked up bu community memebrs on bitcointalk and relaunched. “

Triangles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Triangles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triangles must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triangles using one of the exchanges listed above.

