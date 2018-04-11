Trident Group Trading 48% Higher Over Last Week (CRYPTO:TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Trident Group has traded 48% higher against the US dollar. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a market cap of $72,782.00 and approximately $2,960.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00790474 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015010 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014427 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00173730 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00064743 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 943,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.