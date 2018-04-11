Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 16,182 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,182 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 251,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 814,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,808,000 after purchasing an additional 210,769 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Seaward Management Limited Partnership lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 376,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

In other news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $3,697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,025. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,012,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,074,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $151,418.03, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/trillium-asset-management-llc-lowers-stake-in-merck-co-inc-mrk-updated-updated-updated.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.