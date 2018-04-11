TriMas (TRS) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

TRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $29.00 price objective on TriMas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of TriMas in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriMas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,681. The firm has a market cap of $1,258.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriMas has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). TriMas had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,879,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,757,000 after purchasing an additional 134,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,399,000 after purchasing an additional 373,375 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 638,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/trimas-trs-now-covered-by-analysts-at-bmo-capital-markets-updated.html.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.