Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 463,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Trimble worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Trimble by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,973,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,051 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,693,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,813,000 after acquiring an additional 947,868 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Trimble by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 763,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 537,988 shares during the period. GCA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,778,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,759,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,525,000 after purchasing an additional 437,434 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $7,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulf J. Johansson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $1,903,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,446.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,140. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

TRMB opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,534.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.43. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.

