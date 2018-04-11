Trimble (TRMB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trimble earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.1274560779459 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

Trimble stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 82,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $8,534.19, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.43.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulf J. Johansson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $1,903,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,446.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $7,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 471,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,140. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/trimble-trmb-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.