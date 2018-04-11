Trinidad Drilling (TDG) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Trinidad Drilling (TSE:TDG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDG. GMP Securities raised shares of Trinidad Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$1.95 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Trinidad Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$2.20 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.56.

TSE:TDG traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.85. 4,042,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,026. Trinidad Drilling has a 1-year low of C$1.43 and a 1-year high of C$2.64.

Trinidad Drilling (TSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.70 million. Trinidad Drilling had a negative net margin of 34.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%.

About Trinidad Drilling

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. designs, builds, and operates drilling rigs for the oil and gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides land drilling services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 72 rigs in Canada; and 67 rigs in the United States and internationally.

