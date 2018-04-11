Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Triton International (TRTN) Share Price

Media coverage about Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Triton International earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.9729303495899 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRTN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Triton International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

NYSE TRTN traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. 329,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,398.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.62. Triton International has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Triton International had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Triton International will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

In related news, President Simon R. Vernon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 160,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

