Triumph Group (TGI) and AAR (AIR) Financial Survey

Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) and AAR (NYSE:AIR) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Group and AAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Group -7.68% 27.59% 5.31% AAR 1.34% 6.02% 3.62%

Dividends

Triumph Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Triumph Group pays out 2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AAR pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Triumph Group and AAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Group 2 6 3 0 2.09 AAR 0 0 5 0 3.00

Triumph Group currently has a consensus price target of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.26%. AAR has a consensus price target of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. Given Triumph Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Triumph Group is more favorable than AAR.

Risk & Volatility

Triumph Group has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAR has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triumph Group and AAR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Group $3.53 billion 0.37 -$42.95 million $6.54 4.05 AAR $1.77 billion 0.86 $56.50 million $1.45 30.21

AAR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Triumph Group. Triumph Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of AAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Triumph Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of AAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AAR beats Triumph Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About AAR

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities. Its services and products include aviation supply chain and parts support programs; MRO of aircraft and landing gear; design and manufacture of specialized pallets, shelters and containers; expeditionary airlift services; aircraft modifications, and aircraft and engine sales and leasing. It serves commercial, defense and governmental aircraft fleet operators, original equipment manufacturers and independent service providers around the world. Its landing gear overhaul facility is in Miami, Florida, where it repairs and overhauls landing gear, brakes and actuators for various types of commercial and military aircraft.

