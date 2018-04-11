Trivago NV – (TRVG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trivago’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). Trivago posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.13 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Trivago in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Trivago in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Trivago by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trivago by 26.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Trivago during the third quarter worth about $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,241.07, a PE ratio of -115.67 and a beta of 0.84. Trivago has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

About Trivago

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options.

