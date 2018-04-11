TrueFlip Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,370.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00010066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, YoBit, Livecoin and Kucoin. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $31,370.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00793426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014416 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00174846 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kucoin, EtherDelta and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueFlip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.