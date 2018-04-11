Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in McDonald's by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 436,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $66,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,831 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald's by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 49,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Vetr lowered shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.99 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray set a $185.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.40.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's stock opened at $162.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128,112.79, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $129.80 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

