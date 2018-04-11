Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRMK. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Hovde Group set a $33.00 price objective on Trustmark and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of TRMK stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,513. The company has a market cap of $2,082.16, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.80 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,178,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,518,000 after buying an additional 145,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,376,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after buying an additional 55,057 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,276,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after buying an additional 221,215 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 79,706 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

