TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) declared a semiannual dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.22.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,385.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.75 million. TTEC had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $170,366.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $131,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,417.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, formerly TeleTech Holdings, Inc, is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

