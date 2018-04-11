Tuesday Morning (TUES) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.1393479450619 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NASDAQ TUES opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $333.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.25 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. Tuesday Morning’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TUES has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Tuesday Morning in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/tuesday-morning-tues-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation is an off-price retailer. The Company specializes in selling discounted, upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. The Company operated 751 stores in 40 states in the United States, as of June 30, 2016. The Company offers products in a range of categories, such as home decor, furniture, bed and bath, kitchen, toys, crafts, pets and seasonal goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.