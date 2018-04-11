Tui AG (TUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tui AG (LON:TUI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,550.83 ($21.77).

TUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on TUI from GBX 1,350 ($18.95) to GBX 1,550 ($21.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 1,525 ($21.41) to GBX 1,735 ($24.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of TUI to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,345 ($18.88) to GBX 1,620 ($22.74) in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 1,790 ($25.13) to GBX 1,800 ($25.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

TUI traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,520.50 ($21.34). 1,402,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 934.38 ($13.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,687.93 ($23.69).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG is a Germany-based integrated tourism group. The Company operates through the following segments: Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, Source Markets, divided into Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region, and Other Tourism. The Hotels and Resorts segment comprises all group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings.

