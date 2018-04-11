Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Holdings Decreased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Ark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 921,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 203,096 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Twitter by 12.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,484,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Twitter by 245.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,267,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,562,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,032.84, a P/E ratio of 489.83, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. Twitter had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Cascend Securities began coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Twitter to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo increased their price target on Twitter to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Twitter from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $194,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 18,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $409,688.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,254,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,353,502.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,252,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,465,096 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

