Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,604 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,733.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 41.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 90.38%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 3,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,442.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Farrell sold 24,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $375,624.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,847. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

