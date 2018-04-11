Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Insperity (NYSE:NSP) by 145.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.35% of Insperity worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Insperity by 20.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Insperity by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Insperity by 59.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Insperity by 78.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $210,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,282.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 3,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $199,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,751 shares of company stock worth $7,471,328 in the last ninety days. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,839.60, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Insperity has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.28 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 102.86% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

