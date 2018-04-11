Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5,276.87 and a P/E ratio of 80.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Floor & Decor to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo set a $45.00 target price on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.59.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,218,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,603.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 44,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,216,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,306 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,870. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc, formerly FDO Holdings, Inc, is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY).

