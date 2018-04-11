Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Quality Systems (QSII)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Quality Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QSII. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quality Systems by 404.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Quality Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Quality Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Quality Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Quality Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QSII. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quality Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

In related news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $524,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Quality Systems stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. Quality Systems has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $909.84, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Quality Systems had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Quality Systems will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Quality Systems

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

