Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Acceleron Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $46.93.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 804.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John D. Quisel sold 1,204 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $46,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Rovaldi sold 11,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,304 shares of company stock worth $2,425,062. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

