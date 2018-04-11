Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $3.38 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the 4th quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, NWI Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

