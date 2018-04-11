Tyman (TYMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 392.13 ($5.50).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 384 ($5.39) target price on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.98) target price (down previously from GBX 405 ($5.69)) on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.26) target price on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tyman from GBX 385 ($5.40) to GBX 390 ($5.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

TYMN stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 289 ($4.06). 275,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,827. Tyman has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 387 ($5.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a GBX 7.75 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $3.50.

In related news, insider James Brotherton sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($4.15), for a total value of £16,570.08 ($23,259.52).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. The company operates in three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and Schlegel International. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures and distributes window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

