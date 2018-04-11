U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. 65,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,855. The company has a market cap of $41.03, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.71. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

