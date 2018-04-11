UBM plc (UBM) Insider Buys £151.36 in Stock

UBM plc (LON:UBM) insider Tim Cobbold purchased 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 946 ($13.37) per share, with a total value of £151.36 ($213.94).

Tim Cobbold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 6th, Tim Cobbold sold 117,272 shares of UBM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($13.14), for a total value of £1,090,629.60 ($1,541,525.94).

On Tuesday, January 16th, Tim Cobbold acquired 20 shares of UBM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £153.20 ($216.54).

Shares of UBM stock traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.20) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 949 ($13.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,000. UBM plc has a 1 year low of GBX 639 ($9.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 957.50 ($13.53).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is a boost from UBM’s previous dividend of $5.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBM. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBM in a report on Friday, April 6th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBM in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of UBM in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank raised UBM to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($9.54) to GBX 930 ($13.14) in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 868.36 ($12.27).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “UBM plc (UBM) Insider Buys £151.36 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ubm-plc-ubm-insider-tim-cobbold-buys-16-shares-of-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

UBM Company Profile

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company’s segments include Events and Other Marketing Services. In total, the Company serves over 50 different communities. The Company operates in over 20 countries. Events segment provide face-to-face interaction in the form of exhibitions, tradeshows, conferences and other live events.

Receive News & Ratings for UBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.