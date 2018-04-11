Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for UBM (LON:UBM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of UBM (LON:UBM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UBM. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.86) price target on shares of UBM in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBM to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 675 ($9.54) to GBX 930 ($13.14) in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of UBM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of UBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 775 ($10.95) price target on shares of UBM in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 868.36 ($12.27).

LON UBM opened at GBX 963.50 ($13.62) on Wednesday. UBM has a 52 week low of GBX 639 ($9.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 957.50 ($13.53).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from UBM’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 1.96%.

In other news, insider Terry Neil purchased 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 919 ($12.99) per share, for a total transaction of £5,376.15 ($7,598.80). Also, insider Tim Cobbold sold 117,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($13.14), for a total value of £1,090,629.60 ($1,541,525.94). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 638 shares of company stock worth $583,286.

UBM Company Profile

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company’s segments include Events and Other Marketing Services. In total, the Company serves over 50 different communities. The Company operates in over 20 countries. Events segment provide face-to-face interaction in the form of exhibitions, tradeshows, conferences and other live events.

