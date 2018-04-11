UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $609,000 Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 150.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curt A. Herberts III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $308,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,212. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMO. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,463.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 149.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Sangamo BioSciences, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients’ lives using the Company’s platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy.

