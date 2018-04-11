KB Home (KBH) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of KB Home worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,649,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,261,000 after acquiring an additional 522,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in KB Home by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in KB Home by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in KB Home by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $1,430,467.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $4,066,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KBH. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

KB Home stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,967. KB Home has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $2,481.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. KB Home had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $871.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

