34,279 Shares in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $18,148,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $1,891,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1,324.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.63. Cannae Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 7.37%. analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a diversified holding company. The Company has investments in a variety of industries including Restaurants, Technology Enabled Healthcare Services, Financial Services and more. The Company holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, and LLC and T-System Holding LLC.

