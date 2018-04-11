UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,009 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.82. 282,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,210. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $107.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5921 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

