UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Churchill Downs worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Shares of CHDN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.80. The company had a trading volume of 79,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,644. The firm has a market cap of $3,175.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $154.65 and a one year high of $279.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.44). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.65 per share, for a total transaction of $500,552.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,188.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $271.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,408.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,436.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,805 shares of company stock worth $3,002,583. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through five segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Other Investments and Corporate.

