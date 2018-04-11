Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,717,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,071,000 after acquiring an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,130,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,943,000 after buying an additional 61,123 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 212,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 42,313 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 31,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNI opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 99.01 and a quick ratio of 99.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,148.29, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.89. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $59.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.07 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 2,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $107,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $419,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nelnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

