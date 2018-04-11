UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 8,341 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 173.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Quidel by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 55.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Jack W. Schuler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $1,595,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,843 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,751,720 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,785.14, a PE ratio of -759.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.70. Quidel had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Quidel in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-purchases-8341-shares-of-quidel-co-qdel-updated-updated.html.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.