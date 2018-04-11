Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has $93.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

OTCMKTS UCBJF traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314. UCB has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,619.81, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ucb-ucbjf-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines and solutions for people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. Its core products include Cimzia for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and Crohn's disease; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

