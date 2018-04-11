UDG Healthcare (UDG) Receives GBX 832.63 Average PT from Brokerages

UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 825.86 ($11.59).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDG. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. N+1 Singer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 813 ($11.41) price objective on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Libertas Partners upgraded UDG Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 884 ($12.41) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 884 ($12.41) target price on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.51) target price on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other UDG Healthcare news, insider Chris Corbin sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 870 ($12.21), for a total value of £6,351,000 ($8,914,935.43).

UDG opened at GBX 852.50 ($11.97) on Friday. UDG Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 690 ($9.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 963 ($13.52).

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare PLC, formerly United Drug PLC, provides advisory, commercial, clinical, communications and packaging services to the healthcare industry with operations in approximately 24 countries and delivering services in over 50 countries. The Company operates across three divisions: Ashfield, which provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and operates across two areas of activity: advisory & communications services and commercial & clinical services and provides healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information and event management services; Sharp, which provides contract commercial packaging and clinical trial packaging services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and operates facilities in the United States and Europe; and Aquilant, which provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.

