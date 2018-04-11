UGAIN (GAIN) Trading Up 69.4% Over Last Week

UGAIN (CURRENCY:GAIN) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, UGAIN has traded up 69.4% against the US dollar. One UGAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. UGAIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $352.00 worth of UGAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00795614 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014586 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00173725 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00065080 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

UGAIN Profile

UGAIN’s official Twitter account is @teamugain.

UGAIN Coin Trading

UGAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase UGAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAIN must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

