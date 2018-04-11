Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Set at $250.00 by Loop Capital

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned a $250.00 target price by equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Buckingham Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.10.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,858.70, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $187.96 and a 52-week high of $314.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $625.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 16,286 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.99, for a total value of $3,371,039.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,902,678.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 22,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.82, for a total transaction of $4,770,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 427,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,654,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

