Ultimate Secure Cash One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,585.00 (CRYPTO:USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $457,472.00 and $4,585.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001519 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

