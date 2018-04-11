BlackRock Inc. Sells 30,197 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.96% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $173,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 259,816 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 74,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 123,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RARE stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 219,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,171. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $2,515.51, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ultragenyx-pharmaceutical-inc-rare-holdings-cut-by-blackrock-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.