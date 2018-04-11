Ultralife (ULBI) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ultralife earned a media sentiment score of -0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 38.098568903484 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ULBI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,203. The firm has a market cap of $162.01, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of -0.57. Ultralife has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.95.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.94%.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

