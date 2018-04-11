Unit (UNT) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.11

News coverage about Unit (NYSE:UNT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unit earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.7028944451745 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE UNT opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Unit has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 2.92.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.77 million. Unit had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Unit will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Unit in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

